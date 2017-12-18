Then and Now: Weddings

Occasionally, I read through all blog posts just to see what I wrote (and if applicable, what people had to say in reply). During my most recently perusal, I rediscovered a post where considered what I might want to do for my wedding. Seeing as I just recently (16 months ago this coming Wednesday!) got married, I thought it would be good to take another look at that post and compared it to what actually happened.

It turns out that after dating many (mostly non-devout) Christian or non-theistic men, I found Hubby, who is a Witch like me. So we ended up getting a handfasting like I wanted. Also, while members of my family became much more open to my relationships and might have come to a wedding, we decided to keep the whole thing private. We asked the members of our coven to perform the handfasting and be the sole attendees of it as well. Out of the six coven members (including Hubby and myself) at the time, five of us were able to make it for the big day. We all met at one coven member’s cabin in the woods and performed the rite at one of the outdoor altars that had been constructed in the woods. We wrote our own vows. I don’t think I remember any of mine and very few of Hubby’s. I will say that Hubby was creative and crafted vows that were both sweet and funny.

After the rite itself, we built a nice bonfire in the “front yard” and set our vows on fire as an offering to the gods. Then we celebrated with food we all cooked together and some fireworks.

It also turned out that we had enough people that we were able to treat the handfasting as our marriage ceremony. The person who presided over the rite signed the marriage license and the other two acted as witnesses. So we didn’t have to do a civil ceremony afterward.

Overall, it turned out almost exactly as I wanted, but even better.

