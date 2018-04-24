Rune of The Day: Ing

As I have mentioned previously, I have studied runes and use then for both divination and magic. In an attempt to build up a regular spiritual practice and get back to basics, I”m starting to draw a rune each morning and meditating on how it applies to my life and current circumstances throughout the day. I’ve also decided to start occasionally blogging about the rune I pick for a given day. Today’s post is the first such post.

Rune: Ing, Inguz, or Ingwaz

One word meaning: The God Ing.

Information: Ing was another name for Freyr, the Vanic god of leadership and fertility. Freyr was married to the giant woman Gerd, who is often associated with the earth. In order to win her hand in marriage, he had to offer up and hand over his own sword. In some areas of Northern Europe, statues of Freyr were driven around the countryside in carts and hailed as the king and husband of the land who would bring prosperity to it.

The rune is strongly associated with the fertility and sexuality aspect of Ing, to the point where some of suggested that one stave (a diamond) commonly used to represent it is reminiscent and representative of a male gonad.

Interpretation and Other Thoughts

Ing calls us to consider our creative side, especially for those endeavors that are just beginning or are even still in the planning side. We would do well to consider what projects are at hand or just coming up that would benefit from our attention, energies, and efforts to help them gestate and develop so that they can eventually blossom into full fruition.

In group situations, Ing may call for us to act as peacemakers and attempt to calm and resolve conflicts, especially if it is our own “sword” that needs to be put away. The possibility of gentle leadership and mentoring might also be suggested, as Ing is generous and prefers to share in both the work towards prosperity and its benefits.

(Image taken from Raven Runes.

