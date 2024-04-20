Bonus Post: Setting a Posting Schedule

As readers may have noticed, I’ve started blogging more frequently again recently. In fact, I’ve tentatively set a schedule, which I decided I will formally announce:

I’m going to make every effort to post something new every Monday and Friday.

Over the years, Ive read countless posts and watched countless videos extolling the importance of setting a regular schedule for you content. They all explain — and their arguments are impeccably logical and persuasive — how doing so sets expectations with your readers/viewers, enabling them to know when the should come back. They’ve even stressed that the frequency doesn’t matter nearly much as the regularity.

I think it also helps me when I set a schedule because it actually passes the releases of my posts. There are times when I feel extremely inspired and could shoot out a post every day or even several posts in a single day. Which is great until I drink my last bottle of the mead of inspiration. Then I have nothing to post for days or even weeks. I figure that by saving that flurry of posts and posting them over time, I can hopefully keep things going with a backlog when I find myself waiting for the delivery driver to bring me a new order of Kvasir’s blood.

As always, I reserve the right to modify this schedule in the future. In fact, I’m already wondering if I might want to add a post every Wednesday as well. This is because I feel like I have a plethora of post ideas in my head and it’s going to take forever to get through them all posting just two times a week. But for now, I’m going to try this schedule for two to three weeks.

To further help myself, I’m setting a focus on the Friday posts. Currently, my plan is to blog about a journal prompt from Yvonne Aburrow’s book Changing Paths, though I’ve found at least one chapter where I may not use a journal prompt, but talk about some other aspect of the chapter I’m covering that week. Just yesterday, I blogged about a prompt from chapter two, and I have twelve more chapters (plus the experiences of individuals’ experiences that Yvonne collected and shred in part three) to go. After that, I’ll have to find a new focus for Friday posts.

Money will be “anything goes” day. This means that I’ll pot about anything that comes to mind. Granted, I suspect that most of those posts will regarding one of the things I’m interested in, knowledgeable about, and/or passionate about:

witchcraft and Paganism

religion and spirituality in general

thoughts about something I read (including extra Changing Paths posts)

sexuality and LGBTQIA+ issues

political issues

personal stories and memories

televisions shows, movies, and pop culture analysis

But I may go completely “off script” and post about something not on this list. For example, sometimes my computer geek side just needs to come out and play. But the above should hopefully set your expectations on what you will likely find here.

As always, I welcome feedback. For example, I will run out of chapters/prompts from Changing Paths, so if you have another book or other source of blog prompts/inspiration I might draw on for future Friday posts, I’d welcome that. And I’m always willing to write a Monday post in response to a question or topic suggestion, so feel free to leave those in the comments as well. Or if you’d feel more comfortable doing so, you can send them to me via my contact form.

As a final note, you may note that the title of this post starts with “Bonus Post.” This is something else I’ve decided to do. If I decide to publish a post outside of the schedule, I’m going to mark it as a bonus post (I’ve even started a tag for it). I figure this will help people see them and give me a rough measure of how frequently I”m posting outside of my current schedule (and therefore whether I might need to modify the schedule).

