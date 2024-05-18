Bonus post: A quick check-in and a call for Blogroll suggestions

Happy Saturday (or whenever you’re reading this), dear readers! I thought I’d drop a quick bonus post to let everyone know how things are going here. The short version is that it’s going extremely well. As of writing this update, I have posts drafted and scheduled through Friday, June 24. I’m hoping to get a post for Memorial Day and the following Friday done over the next week. My hope is to take a brief writing break between Memorial Day weekend and the following weekend without interrupting the regular flow of posts here.

I’m also looking at making a few other changes around here. My main focus at this moment is updating my blogroll, as most of the blogs currently listed have gone inactive or are even no longer online . So if you have or know of a blog that deals with social justice, witchcraft, Paganism, and/or spirituality in general, please drop me a link in the comments or send it to me via my contact form.

Of course, I’m also thinking about expanding my blogroll into a more general resources page. So if you have or know of a similarly themed YouTube channel, TikTok account, Discord server, book, or any other resource, I’d be happy to hear about those too.

As always, thanks for reading! And thanks for your help in improving my blog.

