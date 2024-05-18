Bonus post: A quick check-in and a call for Blogroll suggestions

Happy Saturday (or whenever you’re reading this), dear readers! I thought I’d drop a quick bonus post to let everyone know how things are going here. The short version is that it’s going extremely well. As of writing this update, I have posts drafted and scheduled through Friday, June 24. I’m hoping to get a post for Memorial Day and the following Friday done over the next week. My hope is to take a brief writing break between Memorial Day weekend and the following weekend without interrupting the regular flow of posts here.
I’m also looking at making a few other changes around here. My main focus at this moment is updating my blogroll, as most of the blogs currently listed have gone inactive or are even no longer online1. So if you have or know of a blog that deals with social justice, witchcraft, Paganism, and/or spirituality in general,2 please drop me a link in the comments or send it to me via my contact form.
Of course, I’m also thinking about expanding my blogroll into a more general resources page. So if you have or know of a similarly themed YouTube channel, TikTok account, Discord server, book, or any other resource, I’d be happy to hear about those too.
As always, thanks for reading! And thanks for your help in improving my blog.
Footnotes
- Seriously, what happened to Libby Anne’s blog, Love, Joy, Feminism? I can pull up certain posts from her blog that I have direct links to. But if I just try going to the main page of her blog, Patheos redirects me somewhere else? ↩︎
- Note that I’m welcoming links to sources about/from non-Pagan religious traditions, especially minority religions like Judaism, Buddhism, and Hinduism. About the only links I will reject out of hand are ones that express an authoritarian view and/or make exclusive claims to the truth. i will also note that I will hold links to Christian blogs — even progressive ones — to a higher level of scrutiny. To be honest, I think most of us already have plenty of access to blogs and other resources that express Christian viewpoints, especially those that come from white and cishet Christians. So I will likely consider including a Black or trans Christian’s blog sooner than yet another male pastor’s blog without apology. ↩︎