A polytheist’s thoughts on “universal salvation” and Christian hegemony

Note: This post is heavily based on a Twitter thread I posted. I’ve edited and added to what I said there to flesh out a few more thoughts in this post.

The other day a Christian’s post about universal salvation came across my Threads feed and I decided to post something to my social media accounts about it:

Progressive Christians need to clarify what they mean when they says "universal salvation." Because if they mean we all end up stuck worshiping their particular god for eternity, some of us probably don't see that as awesome as they do. — Jarred the Wyrd-Worker (@JarredH) September 2, 2024

I got a wide range of comments in reply to this, including strong agreement with my point of view, like a friend who shared a tweet from a couple years ago where they expressed very similar sentiments.

Great minds think alikehttps://t.co/BM9h0Ae1Y5 — MacKenzie Lehn (they/them) (@JasonLehn) September 2, 2024

Then there were those who offered a different understanding of universal salvation, like this one:

Hi! Episcopalian Christian(ish) wolfgirl here. The way I see it, all the stories are true and all the beings of the Hereafter have each other on speed dial. For someone who is Christian, they’ll be routed toward Jesus, a polytheist will meet the gods they worship, and so on. https://t.co/oPDFCobUsv — howl of every wolf’s un-insides (@lykosophia) September 2, 2024

Some were curious and expressed genuine curiosity about the point I was getting at, even asking clarifying questions. Overall I ended up having a number of thoughtful conversations with people. Oh sure, there were the naysayers. One person condemned the whole idea of universal salvation. A couple people simply said I didn’t understand universal salvation or what heaven would be like.

There was also the fact that people didn’t get the deeper message that I was going for: the Christian hegemony that’s often inherent in many models of universal salvation. Now, I grant you, that’s at least partly my fault. For the sake of brevity, I said something and a lot of people focused on the details of my words. In retrospect, I should have done a better job of explaining my broader point.

But the reality is that many Christians’ idea of “universal salvation” seems to amount to “our understanding of god is still the right one, but our god will still let you into the party despite not believing in him.” In many ways, that still invalidates those of us who honor other deities or practice other religions. Josh Scott, lead pastor at Gracepointe Church in Nashville Tennessee actually addressed this when I asked him a question about Christian supremacy during one church service:

I appreciate Josh’s willingness to point out that Christian supremacy and Christian Nationalism go hand-in-hand and that the former is just the most extreme and most toxic manifestation of the latter. I tried to make this point in a question in one of my follow-up tweets to the universal salvation conversation(s):

If your universalism is still founded on that Christianity is the one true and right religion, can you REALLY divest yourself of colonization? Can you TRULY quit centering your own religion? Or are you just perpetuating those things in a more "polite" and "civil" way? 17/? — Jarred the Wyrd-Worker (@JarredH) September 5, 2024

I also think it’s important to notice an important phrase uttered by the Jewish journalist in Josh’s story: “[You believe that] I’m okay with God because of Jesus.” The fact is, the very premise that we need to “be made okay with God” upholds Christian hegemony. A lot of us already see ourselves as right with the Divine or numinous. Or if we need to get right or reconnect with the Divine or the numinous, we believe that is a matter for us to take care of for ourselves, not some external savior. So in this sense, many Christians who espouse universal salvation push a model that still says we (1) need to be reconciled with the Divine and (2) need a figure from their religion to handle that reconciliation.

This is why I’d encourage those Christians who espouse universal salvation and/or universal reconciliation to dig a little deeper and consider how their understanding of those concepts might still be problematic, especially to those of us who are not Christians.

Post History: I started the first draft of this post on September 6, 2024. I completed that draft on September 7, 2024. I proofread, revised, and finalized the post on September 8, 2024.

