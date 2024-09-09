A polytheist’s thoughts on “universal salvation” and Christian hegemony

Note: This post is heavily based on a Twitter thread I posted. I’ve edited and added to what I said there to flesh out a few more thoughts in this post.
The other day a Christian’s post about universal salvation came across my Threads feed and I decided to post something to my social media accounts1 about it:
I got a wide range of comments in reply to this, including strong agreement with my point of view, like a friend who shared a tweet from a couple years ago where they expressed very similar sentiments.
Then there were those who offered a different understanding of universal salvation, like this one:
Some were curious and expressed genuine curiosity about the point I was getting at, even asking clarifying questions. Overall I ended up having a number of thoughtful conversations with people. Oh sure, there were the naysayers. One person condemned the whole idea of universal salvation. A couple people simply said I didn’t understand universal salvation or what heaven would be like.2
There was also the fact that people didn’t get the deeper message that I was going for: the Christian hegemony that’s often inherent in many models of universal salvation. Now, I grant you, that’s at least partly my fault. For the sake of brevity, I said something and a lot of people focused on the details of my words. In retrospect, I should have done a better job of explaining my broader point.
But the reality is that many Christians’ idea of “universal salvation” seems to amount to “our understanding of god is still the right one, but our god will still let you into the party despite not believing in him.” In many ways, that still invalidates those of us who honor other deities or practice other religions.3 Josh Scott, lead pastor at Gracepointe Church in Nashville Tennessee actually addressed this when I asked him a question about Christian supremacy during one church service:4
I appreciate Josh’s willingness to point out that Christian supremacy and Christian Nationalism go hand-in-hand and that the former is just the most extreme and most toxic manifestation of the latter. I tried to make this point in a question in one of my follow-up tweets to the universal salvation conversation(s):
I also think it’s important to notice an important phrase uttered by the Jewish journalist in Josh’s story: “[You believe that] I’m okay with God because of Jesus.” The fact is, the very premise that we need to “be made okay with God” upholds Christian hegemony. A lot of us already see ourselves as right with the Divine or numinous. Or if we need to get right or reconnect with the Divine or the numinous, we believe that is a matter for us to take care of for ourselves, not some external savior. So in this sense, many Christians who espouse universal salvation5 push a model that still says we (1) need to be reconciled with the Divine and (2) need a figure from their religion to handle that reconciliation.
This is why I’d encourage those Christians who espouse universal salvation and/or universal reconciliation to dig a little deeper and consider how their understanding of those concepts might still be problematic, especially to those of us who are not Christians.
Post History: I started the first draft of this post on September 6, 2024. I completed that draft on September 7, 2024. I proofread, revised, and finalized the post on September 8, 2024.
Footnotes
- I included the tweet in this post. The same post can also be found on Threads and BlueSky however. Similarly, while there were some responses on Threads, I will mostly be showing responses received on Twitter, as that’s where I got the most feedback and engagement. ↩︎
- I mean, that may be a fair assessment, but just stating that with no further comment does not actually keep the dialogue going. Tell me where my understanding is wrong, maybe? Many thanks to those who chose to keep the dialogue going, even if they disagreed with me. Of course, I’ll note that I never set down a rule about what universal salvation was. I specifically said “if this is your definition, then I have an issue with it.” ↩︎
- There’s a similar problem with claims that “we’re really worshiping the same god anyway.” I’m a polytheist and my deities are not the Christian (or any other monotheistic) god in cosplay., ↩︎
- I snagged this clip from the church’s YouTube video of the full service. This clip starts at about the 51:40 mark of the full video. ↩︎
- Note that I’m not claiming that all Christians who espouse universal salvation or universal reconciliation hold to such views. in fact, Josh Scott’s church makes it clear that all people are already valued and accepted by God and deny that this was the purpose of Jesus’s ministry at all. However, I think it’s important to discuss that even among “progressive Christians,” a lot of models offered for universal salvation do get pretty messy when viewed through a pluralistic lens. ↩︎