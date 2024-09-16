Introducing a blog series: Polytheology

Happy Monday, dear readers! Today, I would like to announce and introduce a new blog series I’ve decided to work on that I’m calling “polytheology.” This series is going to be an exploration of my theological views as a polytheist.
Theology is fairly important to me. After all, I am a theistic witch and a Norse Pagan/Heathen, so my deities are pretty important to me. So the process of thinking about my deities is pretty important to me as well. After all, I’ve offered a few thoughts about my patron goddess Freyja in the past. I’ve also shared more general thoughts about the nature of deities. To be honest, I think that anyone who spends any time worshiping, building a relationship with, or otherwise working with one or more deities tends to have a theology of some sort, even if they don’t realize it.1
So I decided to start writing down some of my theological thoughts, hence the birth of this series. But why did I decide to name it “polytheology?” For starers, because my theology is polytheistic in nature and I wanted to make it clear that this is different from the theology you might get from a lot of monotheists. Also, I found that more than a couple other polytheists have similarly used the term to refer to their own polytheistic takes on theology. And I think that’s another reason for the term: To acknowledge up front that there are actually multiple theologies within polytheology.
Then there’s the fact that I think my own theology is multi-layered and may represent more than a single theology. After all, i have theology about a specific deity2 and I have theology abut the nature of Divinity in general. These are theologies that operate on different levels, and acknowledging them both makes sense to me.
I think this idea that polytheology actually consists of multiple theologies also might help avoid dogma and strict authoritarianism, something that Yvonne Aburrow has pointed out as a common reason why many Pagans tend to be resistant to the idea of discussing theology in a Pagan context.3
I don’t know how often I will write a post in this blog series. Ideally, I’d love to make polytheology the focus of Monday posts for at least a month or two.4 But that might require a more structured approach to theology than I typically have. So for now, I hope to make this an open series that I will add to as inspiration hits. I hope you will follow along and even hop into the conversation in the comments section of each post, dear readers.
Footnotes
- This is an idea that Christian author and pastor Trey Ferguson pushed in his book Theologizin’ Bigger. He coined the term “theologizin'” to describe the kind of everyday and often informal thoughts people had about God ever day. ↩︎
- And why should a theology of Freyja be the same as a theology of Odin? They’re different deities and the kind of relationships that devotees have with each of them tend to be different, at least in my experience. ↩︎
- I also think that presenting and thinking of theology as an ongoing dialogue can help guard against becoming too restrictive and dogmatic as well, as Yvonne noted in their video I linked to above. ↩︎
- This is especially true since I’m also trying to put these ideas into a manuscript, which I’ve tentatively titled A Wyrd-Worker’s Guide to Polytheology. I’m hoping that if I ever finish that manuscript and get it published, my readers who end up enjoying this series will check it out. ↩︎
2 thoughts on “Introducing a blog series: Polytheology”
I like this, and am looking forward to reading your thoughts! I am also a polytheist, although I tend to view each of my deities as facets of the same Being. And mine are all made up – either fictional characters or public figures who are known for a certain persona – so as not to be guilty of appropriating another culture’s deities or traditions.
Thanks for reading! I hope you enjoy the rest of the series.